Tietje-Mietz joins Art Park staff

Sarah Tietje-Mietz

Stone Quarry Hill Art Park’s interim Executive Director Kelli Johnson has announced the addition of Sarah Tietje-Mietz as visitor services and site promotion coordinator on the Art Park staff.

“I am excited to welcome Sarah to our team at Stone Quarry Hill,” said Johnson. “Her background in fine arts and historic preservation, as well as her affinity for the outdoors, made Sarah a unique candidate for the position as the park enters a period of transition in the non-profit life cycle.”

Tietje-Mietz holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Art Institute of Boston and a Masters in Historic Preservation from School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Most recently, she served as an academic counselor in the Higher Education Opportunity Program at Cazenovia College.

Tietje-Mietz is currently vice president of the Board of Directors at the Erie Canal Museum and is also chapter secretary for the Association for Gravestone Studies, NY Chapter. She and her husband reside in Cazenovia.

The public is invited to meet Tietje-Mietz during the TED Talks she will be hosting in April at Common Grounds. The playlist she has curated includes “An Underwater Art Museum, Teeming with Life” (April 3), “Drawings That Show the Beauty and Fragility of Earth” (April 10), “New York: Before the City” (April 17) and “Cloudy with a Chance of Joy” (April 24).

Day passes for one admission to Stone Quarry Hill Art Park ($5 value) will be given to those in attendance and a one-year membership raffle will take place on the final day of the talks hosted by Tietje-Mietz.

