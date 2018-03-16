Morrisville State College seeks partners for industrial hemp research program 2018 growing season

Morrisville State College is seeking farmer partners to participate in its 2018 growing season industrial hemp research trials.

Farmers interested in growing 10 acres of hemp must submit an application. Selected participants will receive seed, soil testing and crop consulting in return for planting, fertilizing and harvesting the crop.

Hemp is a high-nutrient demanding grain crop that requires well-drained soils. Strips will be delineated in the 10-acre field, which will receive different nitrogen application rates. Farmers will be responsible for applying the fertilizer as prescribed by the research plan.

In appreciation for complying with the research study, participants will have full rights to sell the crop after harvest. Contact Jennifer Gilbert Jenkins (gilberjk@morrisville.edu, 315-684-6577) with any questions regarding participation.

Complete an application and email a soils map of the specified field location to gilberjk@morrisville.edu.

Soils maps can be generated and printed from the web soil survey here: websoilsurvey.sc.egov.usda.gov/App/WebSoilSurvey.aspx.

