Deputies respond to ‘swatting’ call in Clay

“Swatting” Call Sends Several Deputies to Town of Clay Home

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that several deputies responded to a suspected ‘swatting’ or prank call this morning after a male subject called 911 claiming he had shot his girlfriend.

This morning at approximately 9:32 am, deputies responded to a residence on McNamara Drive in the Town of Clay after a 911 call was received from an unknown male indicating that he had shot and killed his girlfriend. The male caller had also indicated that he would shoot responding law enforcement officers.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff’s Office treated the event as real. Multiple deputies, to include SWAT members, responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the residence. Nearby homes and business were advised to shelter in place and Route 31 between Henry Clay Blvd and Morgan Road was closed off to all traffic.

Contact was eventually made with the homeowners of the residence, who quickly came out and cooperated with deputies. After interviewing the homeowners, deputies determined that the incident was a “swatting” call, or when someone makes a prank call to 911 in hopes of sending a large contingent of armed law enforcement officers to particular address, typically to harass and frighten the occupants.

This incident remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story