 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Deputies respond to ‘swatting’ call in Clay

Dec 14, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Star Review

Deputies respond to ‘swatting’ call in Clay

“Swatting” Call Sends Several Deputies to Town of Clay Home
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that several deputies responded to a suspected ‘swatting’ or prank call this morning after a male subject called 911 claiming he had shot his girlfriend.
This morning at approximately 9:32 am, deputies responded to a residence on McNamara Drive in the Town of Clay after a 911 call was received from an unknown male indicating that he had shot and killed his girlfriend. The male caller had also indicated that he would shoot responding law enforcement officers.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff’s Office treated the event as real. Multiple deputies, to include SWAT members, responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the residence. Nearby homes and business were advised to shelter in place and Route 31 between Henry Clay Blvd and Morgan Road was closed off to all traffic.
Contact was eventually made with the homeowners of the residence, who quickly came out and cooperated with deputies. After interviewing the homeowners, deputies determined that the incident was a “swatting” call, or when someone makes a prank call to 911 in hopes of sending a large contingent of armed law enforcement officers to particular address, typically to harass and frighten the occupants.
This incident remains under investigation.

Comment on this Story

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill