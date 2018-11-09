Milestones: Messina, Woodruff wed

Nov 09, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Milestones
Lisa M. Messina and Justin M. Woodruff were married Saturday Sept. 15, 2018, at Holy Angels Church in Buffalo. Officiating was Father Stephen Vasek. Parents of the couple are James and Cynthia Messina of Buffalo and Jay and Wendy Woodruff of Baldwinsville.
Their honor attendants were Maria Franjoine and Stephen Dymus. Bridesmaids were Jessica Battaglia, Kara Emblidge, Kristin Messina, Chelsea Neubecker, Lauren Polvino and Stephanie Woodruff. Groomsmen were Nicholas Brown, Ryan Collins, Christopher Oliver, Zachary Polvino, Aaron Woodruff and Brendyn Woodruff. The sign bearer was Mayson Messina and the ring bearer was Aiden Woodruff.
Lisa is a 2007 graduate of Holy Angels Academy and a 2014 graduate of Medaille College with a masters degree in business administration. She is employed at Geico Insurance in Getzville.
Justin is a 2006 graduate of Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School in Syracuse and a 2013 graduate of University at Buffalo with a bachelors degree in civil engineering. He is employed at Municipal Emergency Services (MES Fire) and is a firefighter/EMT with the Snyder Fire Department.
The couple honeymooned at the Sandals Resort in St. Lawrence Gap, Barbados, and will reside in Williamsville.
