 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Milestones: Messina, Woodruff wed

Nov 09, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Milestones

Milestones: Messina, Woodruff wed

Mr. and Mrs. Justin M. Woodruff (Lisa M. Messina)

Lisa M. Messina and Justin M. Woodruff were married Saturday Sept. 15, 2018, at Holy Angels Church in Buffalo. Officiating was Father Stephen Vasek. Parents of the couple are James and Cynthia Messina of Buffalo and Jay and Wendy Woodruff of Baldwinsville.

Their honor attendants were Maria Franjoine and Stephen Dymus. Bridesmaids were Jessica Battaglia, Kara Emblidge, Kristin Messina, Chelsea Neubecker, Lauren Polvino and Stephanie Woodruff. Groomsmen were Nicholas Brown, Ryan Collins, Christopher Oliver, Zachary Polvino, Aaron Woodruff and Brendyn Woodruff. The sign bearer was Mayson Messina and the ring bearer was Aiden Woodruff.

Lisa is a 2007 graduate of Holy Angels Academy and a 2014 graduate of Medaille College with a masters degree in business administration. She is employed at Geico Insurance in Getzville.

Justin is a 2006 graduate of Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School in Syracuse and a 2013 graduate of University at Buffalo with a bachelors degree in civil engineering. He is employed at Municipal Emergency Services (MES Fire) and is a firefighter/EMT with the Snyder Fire Department.

The couple honeymooned at the Sandals Resort in St. Lawrence Gap, Barbados, and will reside in Williamsville.

Comment on this Story

Madison County releases tentative 2019 budget, schedules public hearings
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill