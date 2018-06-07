White, Haist to marry

Jun 07, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Milestones
Angela and Jamie White of Phoenix are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Danielle White of Phoenix to Richard Haist of Fulton, son of Lisa Jones of Fulton. Danielle is a graduate of Baker High School and SUNY Oswego. Richard is a graduate of Baker High School. Richard proposed to Danielle with a black lab puppy wearing a ring on her collar. A wedding date has not been set yet as they are busy with a new home and two puppies. When the times comes, an outdoor celebration will take place.
