Syracuse Home resident celebrates her 100th birthday

Jun 05, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Milestones

Louise Wilkinson

Syracuse Home resident Louise Wilkinson celebrated her 100th birthday on May 19th with her family and friends at the Towne Center at McHarrie Towne Independent Living in Baldwinsville. Louise was born in Canada in 1918. She was one of nine children in her family. She graduated from nursing school in Canada and eventually moved with her husband to Baldwinsville in 1943 to start their family. She has two children, eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

