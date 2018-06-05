Syracuse Home resident celebrates her 100th birthday

Jun 05, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Milestones
Syracuse Home resident Louise Wilkinson celebrated her 100th birthday on May 19th with her family and friends at the Towne Center at McHarrie Towne Independent Living in Baldwinsville. Louise was born in Canada in 1918. She was one of nine children in her family. She graduated from nursing school in Canada and eventually moved with her husband to Baldwinsville in 1943 to start their family. She has two children, eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Jun 05, 2018 0
Jun 05, 2018 0
Jun 05, 2018 0
Jun 03, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 05, 2018
Jun 05, 2018
Jun 05, 2018
Jun 05, 2018