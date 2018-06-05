Happy 80th birthday, Dorene Cappello!

Jun 05, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Milestones
If you see Dorene, wish her a happy 80th birthday (June 1). She will be celebrating with family and friends at the casino and with the love of her life, Ray. We love you very much — Ray, kids, grandkids and granddogs.
