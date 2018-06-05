 

A special birthday for a special lady: Kathy Lutz

Jun 05, 2018

A special birthday for a special lady: Kathy Lutz

Kathy Lutz

Kathy Lutz celebrated her 90th birthday May 30. Kathy, originally from Switzerland, has resided at 107 Overlook Drive in the town of Van Buren for the past 48 years. Her five children, their spouses, as well as many of her grandchildren are traveling from all over the world to celebrate this special day with her. Crediting much of her health to keeping active and consistently starting her days at 6:30 in the morning, Kathy has managed to shovel snow almost every day this winter. Challenge her to a game of Jass (a Swiss game of cards), and you will be amazed at how sharp she is. Her strength, independence, kindness, love for her family and selfless nature are just some of the things that make Kathy so admirable to all of her children and grandchildren.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey

