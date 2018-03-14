Milestones: Kaufman and Hill to wed in the fall

Mar 14, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Milestones
Scott and Diana Kaufman of Baldwinsville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Leanna Renée, to Connor John Hill. Connor is the son of Karolyn Hill of Warwick, New York, and the late John Hill.
The bride is a graduate of the Dual Degree Partnership in Nursing program at Le Moyne College/St. Joseph’s College of Nursing, where she received her B.S. in nursing in 2015. She is a licensed R.N. and is employed as a nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.
The groom graduated from Le Moyne College Madden School of Business in 2015, with a B.S. in accounting. He is employed as an accounts payable coordinator at C&S Companies, Syracuse.
The couple resides in Baldwinsville and plan to wed this fall.
