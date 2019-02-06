LETTER: Happy New Year from the Manlius Lions Club

To the editor:

Happy New Year and the very best to our friends and neighbors in the FM area and other nearby communities. 2018 was a busy year for our club beginning with the Fourth of July chicken barbeque followed by our participation in an ice cream social for David’s Refuge held at the Eastern Hills Bible Church.

August entailed a lovely meeting at Gary and Pamela Revercomb’s home on Cazenovia Lake and dedication of a plaque and bench in honor of Ed Murdock, a long standing and contributing member of the club.

In September we worked a late summer pancake breakfast at the Town Center which was very well received. The past year found Lion members helping with visions screening at FM Elementary, Manlius Pebble Hill and Sonshine Schools. In Conjunction with the eye care efforts that the National has always championed, we have collected iver 600 sets of glasses.

December was quite hectic with our annual fruit drive and we sold nearly 400 boxes of grapefruit and oranges. This January we participated in a zone get together with fellow Lions Clubs from Cazenovia, Morrisville and Pompey. The camaraderie between the clubs and exchange of fund raising ideas was wonderful.

Please give thought to coming to one of our meetings and seeing for yourself what we are all about. The volunteer works we do is so fulfilling and we have a lot of fun at the same time. Ladies are more than welcome as half of our group and three of our four new members are ladies. We will even treat you to an introductory dinner. Call Rob or Lucy Sylvester at 315-682-8787 to find out more.

Rob Sylvester

Manlius Lions

