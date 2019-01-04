LETTER: Thank you for six years of exceptional community coverage

To the editor:

Thank you for six years of exceptional community coverage. It is with sadness that I read the goodbye from Editor Jason Emerson. I have had the honor and pleasure of working with Jason for most of his tenure as editor. In that time, I watched as the Republican changed from the “local gazette” that it had become, covering mostly social events, into a respected newspaper.

We shall surely miss the unbiased, thorough coverage of sensitive news items, as well as that of controversial issues involving new stores, new businesses and new housing, including the meetings of the municipal bodies and public hearings involved. Plus, the thought provoking and sometimes debatable editorials that encouraged spirited discussion in the community.

Combined with the new format (a miniature Post-Standard, without the comics or local coverage), the loss of Mr. Emerson, his dedication to local coverage, his knowledge of Cazenovia and the area, will certainly be major!

I would like to take this opportunity to say “Thank You” to Jason on behalf of Cazenovia American Legion Post 88 for his excellent coverage of our community events, including the renovation of Veterans Field, the Special Olympics Snowshoe Competition, Boys and Girls State candidates and much more.

Also, as a member of the In Your Pace Running Club, thank you for your coverage and support of the Madison County (MadCoW) 5k in Nelson each August. On a lighter note, thank you for the coverage (and pictures) of my involvement in various events, which at times generated a fair amount of humor.

We wish you well in your future endeavors and hope that you remain in Cazenovia as an involved member and an asset to the community.

Richard Benner

Cazenovia

