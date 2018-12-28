LETTER: Looking back at 2018

To the editor,

As 2018 comes to a close, I wanted to take this time and thank all village residents and wish all of you a happy new year. I want to thank our trustees, employees, volunteers, committee members and all of our incredible volunteers: we owe all of you a huge thank you for an incredible year.

Our village has so much to be thankful for; 2018 was another year in which the village continued to work together for the betterment of all that we serve and live with.

This year we started several new projects like Canal Landing park phase 4, updated parks master plan, new sales tax sharing agreement, forestry management plan, party in the plaza concerts and many other exciting projects, just to mention a few.

All of this is possible when you have a great group of dedicated employees, volunteers and partners in county, state and town governments. Not to mention all of our partners in government like the DEC, State Parks, DOT, Nycom, the County Executive, town supervisor and many other amazing partners.

As we enter into 2019 I hope that the new year will bring all of you health and happiness. I’m

looking forward to 2019 being another great year for the village; we have many projects in the planning stages as well as continuing to work each and every day making the quality of life better for all of our residents.

May 2019 bring you and your family health and happiness.

Mayor Mark Olson

Village of Fayetteville

