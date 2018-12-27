LETTER: A message from Assemblyman-elect John Salka

 

To the editor:

As we prepare to start a new year and swear in new leadership for the 121st Assembly District, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all who supported me in this past election, and for those who did not, I hope to gain your trust through hard work, accountability and service. As we head into the 2019 Legislative Session, I look forward to working with my fellow legislators, regardless of their political affiliation, to further the interests of our communities and our great state.

There are going to be issues requiring strong debate and advocacy from upstate representatives, and it is my promise that I will work tirelessly for the betterment of our towns, villages and cities. The interests and concerns of the citizens of the 121st Assembly District will always remain my top priority.

I would also like to thank outgoing Assemblyman Bill Magee for his decades of service to our community and hope that I may be able to fulfill the responsibilities that he so admirably realized.

As I said during the campaign, I cannot do this alone. I will need the ideas and the energy of the constituents who have given me the honor to serve, and I will always be there for them.

After all, I work for you.

John Salka, Assemblyman-elect

121st Assembly District

