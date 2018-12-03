LETTER: Manlius deer management plan a logical and effective strategy

To the editor:

While I have certain unresolved questions and concerns regarding the actions of the Town of Manlius Deer Management Committee, which culminated in the public hearing conducted by the Manlius Town Board on Nov. 14, and decision of that Board on that date to proceed with the implementation of the Town of Manlius Deer Management Plan, I am open to the conclusion that the deer culling strategy set forth in the plan was the most logical and effective strategy to address adverse consequences of deer overpopulation based upon demonstrated scientific and empirical evidence.

The deer overpopulation situation constitutes an environmental issue at the local governmental level about which people of good faith can disagree. However, it is usually not a subject of the type of political party bickering, big money lobbying, misleading media communications, fake news assertions and other corrupting factors which adversely affect environmental policy at the national level.

While arguably a matter of concern, the deer overpopulation situation pales in significance and importance to the enormous consequences of failure to address and reduce the impact of human causal factors in worldwide climate change. One can argue about the relative contributions of human activity vsersus natural forces driving such climate change; but it is preposterous to argue that human activity is not significant in that regard.

The overwhelming weight of scientific opinion and the observation of recent catastrophic natural events support the logic of development and commencement of a “war” to combat this existential threat to humanity. Unfortunately, the forces opposed to such rational action are very powerful, the political self-interest of legislators in Congress facilitates bad policy, the ignorance, selfishness and shortsightedness of the occupant of the Oval Office are manifest and hope for intelligent national policy at this time appears futile. All of us have a duty to humanity and posterity to do whatever we can to change this reality.

James Thomas Bassett

Manlius

