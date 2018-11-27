 

LETTER: Thanks for successful Veterans Day Luncheon

To the editor:

The Cazenovia Post 88 Auxiliary would like to thank all who braved the cold to attend our annual Veterans Day Luncheon. The luncheon was a huge success because of our dedicated members: Project Café for decorating and serving, Boy Scouts Troop 18 for cleaning up, Lincklaen House for catering, Walking Woman of Cazenovia for baking cookies and Lou Ann Turner for her cakes.

A delicious baked ham lunch was served to veterans and families, as well as the Girls State and Boys State recipients also honored.

Our Post 88 Auxiliary is grateful for all the support from our community. It’s a blessing and an honor to be with our veterans on this special day of remembering those that served and those that have given their lives for our freedom.

Mary Ann Lansing

Kathy Goldsworthy

Cazenovia Post 88 Auxiliary

