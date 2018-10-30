LETTER: Thanks for supporting benefit for Clear Path for Veterans

The Southern Hills Posse Motorcycle Club recently donated $29,700 to Clear Path for Veterans in Chittenango. (submitted photo)

To the editor:

On Sept. 22, the Southern Hills Posse Motorcycle Club came together once again for their sixth annual golf tournament to benefit Clear Path for Veterans. This year’s golf tournament was held at Vesper Hills Golf Course. We would like to thank them for allowing us to have this event at their club.

Since our motorcycle club has begun, it has been our goal to give back to our community. We find it important to give back locally and what better place to do so than through Clear Path for Veterans. Clear Path has a mission “to help empower service members, veterans and their families through supportive programs and service,” which we have come to support by holding our annual poker run and golf tournament.

This past year, we added a raffle to increase the amount of our donation. This winner had a choice of a 2018 Harley Street Bob or a 2018 Honda Pioneer side by side ATV. We would like to thank FX Caprara for partnering with us and providing us with these extraordinary prizes. For a year, the Harley and ATV was taken all over CNY to showcase. We are happy to say that we were able to collect nearly $25,000 for this raffle alone. With the raffle, the benefit ride and the golf tournament combined we were able to donate $29,700 to the veterans of CNY.

The amazing success would not have been attainable without the help of our community. We would like to thank the following businesses for their extreme generosity: Vesper Hills Golf Course, Voss Signs, FX Caprara, Knoxies Pub, Manlius Family Barber, Barnwell Trucking, Cunningham Auto, Vonsila Kennels, Rosario Law Firm, Aurora Stone, Source One, Syracuse Custom Cabinetry, Village Auto Services, Sno Top, Cork Monkey Liquors, Seneca Street Brew Pub, New Dimensions, T.H. Kinsella Inc., Original Italian Pizza, Murphy’s Law, Chili’s Restaurant, Hoffman Hot Dogs, All Car Care, CNY ATM, Jake Hafner’s Restaurant, H.S. Edinger Trucking, JPW Riggers, Par K Enterprise, Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, Texas Roadhouse, Montroy Development, Falk Precision, Thistle Dew Farm, Onondaga Beverage, Zip Transmission, Tops Markets, Cedar Lake Golf Club, Oneida Community Golf Club, Pompey Club, Kanon Valley Country Club, Marcellus Golf Club, Camillus Country Club, and all the other generous contributors.

Most importantly, we would like to give a special thanks to the veterans who have protected us over the years. As you can see from the generosity of the above mentioned, this community is honored to contribute what we can to Clear Path for Veterans.

Southern Hills Posse

Pompey

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story