LETTER: Paro will be an agent of change in Albany

To the Editor:

This November, we will get the opportunity to vote in statewide and local elections. One of the key races this year is in the 127th Assembly District, where newcomer Nick Paro is facing off against long-time incumbent Al Stirpe.

As everyone knows, the NYS Assembly has been controlled by downstate Democrats for several decades, and has served as little more than a rubber stamp to the Cuomo administration for the last eight years. Whatever he wants, he pretty much gets from them.

We need representation which will start to chip away at the power-block run by downstate democrats in the Assembly. Mr. Stirpe has shown no desire to do that during his tenure. But Nick Paro will.

I met Nick last year when he was first considering a run for office. I was immediately impressed, and could see that he was a person who was determined, passionate and capable. He is not running to achieve a political position in government, he is running to become an agent of change to the mess that is Albany.

Nick has fresh ideas on how to help our local economy and bring meaningful jobs back to the area, and is armed with a determination to get things done. He recognizes the heavy toll that the heavy-handed NY state government has taken on upstate NY through high taxes, burdensome regulation and ever-increasing mandates on local governments. And he is determined to do everything he can to get Albany moving in a new direction.

I look forward to voting for Nick this Fall and hope others will consider it too.

John Loeffler

Manlius

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story