LETTER: Brindisi will protect social security and medicare

To the editor:

We in New York’s 22nd Congressional District have been fortunate for 32 of the last 34 years to have had Members of Congress who were distinguished solution-oriented leaders and positive consensus-building politicians. Whether you were a Democrat, Republican, or Independent, you could respect their service to our District and our Nation.

Now, after after enduring 2 years of a disturbingly partisan and divisive brand of politics practiced by Claudia Tenney we have an opportunity to get our District back on track. By electing the pragmatic and accomplished Anthony Brindisi we can resume the tradition of sending a Representative to Washington of whom we can be proud.

Among the issues that add urgency to the need to replace Claudia Tenney is the protection of Social Security and Medicare. I am familiar with the politics around these issues, my father having been the Commissioner of Social Security under three Presidents. Among his accomplishments were overseeing the implementation of Medicare, and, later on, defeating efforts to privatize Social Security.

All the evidence suggests that Tenney is lining up along with wealthy corporate donors and her leader Paul Ryan to enact reductions in retirement benefits and health benefits. Saying that “entitlements are a huge problem” and that the Affordable Care Act is “horrible,” she has already voted for a proposed budget that includes $473 billion in cuts to Medicare. Anthony Brindisi can be trusted when he promises to protect Social Security and Medicare. She can not.

Jonathan Ball

Cazenovia

