 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: Election Day rides available

Oct 24, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

LETTER: Election Day rides available

To the editor:

Part of getting out the vote is making sure people can get to the polls. Cazenovia Call to Action is helping the local community with this by partnering with CRIS TimeBank to coordinate rides for those who need them. There are volunteer drivers ready to drive voters to the polls on November 6.

The TimeBank concept aligns with CazCTA in that they are both non-partisan groups dedicated to improving the local community through positive action. CRIS TimeBank will connect volunteer drivers with people who need a ride to the polls. The service will be provided by CRIS TimeBank members for residents in the Cazenovia, Nelson and Fenner area. This is an efficient way to coordinate this most important aspect of the November election.

To schedule a ride or ask questions about this service, please call Mary Bartlett, CRIS TimeBank Coordinator at 315-655-5743. Leave a message with your name and phone number and you will receive a call back to answer your questions and get you set up for a ride on November 6. Your vote counts.

Martha Moore

Cazenovia

Comment on this Story

Art Park presents first annual ‘Nature’s Burning: A Fiery Fundraiser’
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill