LETTER: Election Day rides available

To the editor:

Part of getting out the vote is making sure people can get to the polls. Cazenovia Call to Action is helping the local community with this by partnering with CRIS TimeBank to coordinate rides for those who need them. There are volunteer drivers ready to drive voters to the polls on November 6.

The TimeBank concept aligns with CazCTA in that they are both non-partisan groups dedicated to improving the local community through positive action. CRIS TimeBank will connect volunteer drivers with people who need a ride to the polls. The service will be provided by CRIS TimeBank members for residents in the Cazenovia, Nelson and Fenner area. This is an efficient way to coordinate this most important aspect of the November election.

To schedule a ride or ask questions about this service, please call Mary Bartlett, CRIS TimeBank Coordinator at 315-655-5743. Leave a message with your name and phone number and you will receive a call back to answer your questions and get you set up for a ride on November 6. Your vote counts.

Martha Moore

Cazenovia

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story