LETTER: Support the ‘Thank a Farmer’ campaign

To the editor:

Cornell Cooperative Extension Madison County has launched a ‘Thank a Farmer’ campaign this month and we are asking for everyone’s support. We are collecting emails, notes, cards and letters to distribute to Madison County farmers during the month of November. Please considering supporting this project and encouraging other as well – perhaps a family/friend’s project, a school project, a church or community group project.

Letters/notes should be sent to kbump@cornell.edu or to the attention of Dr. Bump, Cornell Cooperative Extension Madison County, 100 Eaton Street, Morrisville, NY 13408.

Thank you in advance for your help in making sure our farmers know we support them.

Karin Bump

Cornell Cooperative Extension

