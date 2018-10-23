LETTER: Support the ‘Thank a Farmer’ campaign

Oct 23, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
Cornell Cooperative Extension Madison County has launched a ‘Thank a Farmer’ campaign this month and we are asking for everyone’s support. We are collecting emails, notes, cards and letters to distribute to Madison County farmers during the month of November. Please considering supporting this project and encouraging other as well – perhaps a family/friend’s project, a school project, a church or community group project.
Letters/notes should be sent to kbump@cornell.edu or to the attention of Dr. Bump, Cornell Cooperative Extension Madison County, 100 Eaton Street, Morrisville, NY 13408.
Thank you in advance for your help in making sure our farmers know we support them.
Karin Bump
Cornell Cooperative Extension
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Oct 23, 2018 0
Oct 23, 2018 0
Oct 23, 2018 0
Oct 23, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Oct 23, 2018
Oct 23, 2018
Oct 23, 2018
Oct 23, 2018