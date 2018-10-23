 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: Support the ‘Thank a Farmer’ campaign

Oct 23, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

LETTER: Support the ‘Thank a Farmer’ campaign

To the editor:

Cornell Cooperative Extension Madison County has launched a ‘Thank a Farmer’ campaign this month and we are asking for everyone’s support. We are collecting emails, notes, cards and letters to distribute to Madison County farmers during the month of November. Please considering supporting this project and encouraging other as well – perhaps a family/friend’s project, a school project, a church or community group project.

Letters/notes should be sent to kbump@cornell.edu or to the attention of Dr. Bump, Cornell Cooperative Extension Madison County, 100 Eaton Street, Morrisville, NY 13408.

Thank you in advance for your help in making sure our farmers know we support them.

Karin Bump

Cornell Cooperative Extension

Comment on this Story

LETTER: November 6 - Choose Right
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill