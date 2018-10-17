LETTER: November 6 – You still get to choose

To the editor:

The founders of America created a representative form of government so we could get on with our lives between elections. Clearly, we now have groups in America that think they have the right to tear down statues, run people out of restaurants, threaten our elected officials or anyone who disagrees with them. On Nov. 6, we have another opportunity to select our representatives.

The Democrat Party leaders – senators Schumer and Feinstein, Pelosi, and many other elected Democrats – including Senator Gillibrand – have made it clear they are willing to say and do anything to get what they want. They are willing to ignore the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and any laws, regulations or traditions that get in their way. Their smear tactics are designed to convince anyone asked to serve in public office by anyone other than themselves to say no. Who would want to put their family through what they have done to Judge Kavanaugh’s family?

President Trump is delivering on his promises despite unprecedented opposition from Democratic Party leaders, elected Democrats, the news media and community organizers. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has been there for us doing the things a real congresswoman can do – not the false promises of things congressmen cannot do from the likes of Brindisi.

When Trump proposed changes to the tax law, Senator Schumer had a chance to negotiate for us and refused. Tenney and Katko participated and got some things favorable to Central New Yorkers. Presidents Kennedy, Reagan and now Trump lowered the tax rates to stimulate the economy. It works every time it is tried. And, a better economy generates more tax revenues. So, Professor Balter, there is no need to raid Social Security and Medicare to pay for the tax (rate) cut.

Reading the changes in the tax law, it appears far more likely the average tax payer will save $2,000 than owe $2,000 more – as Senator Schumer claimed – or $4,000 more as Professor Balter claims. It is a good election issue for Democrats to lie about because most of us won’t know the new tax law’s impact on us until next April.

On Nov. 6, we will have a choice between officials who support mob rule and those who support the rule of law. The balance between the Democrat and Republican Parties is so close in the U.S. Senate and the New York State Senate that a shift of a very few seats could change the majority party.

Since the majority leader chooses the committee chairs and the committee chairs determine what the committee does – and does not do – a vote for anyone running on the Democratic Party line – e.g., Senator Gillibrand, Governor Cuomo, Brindisi, May – is a vote against the rule of law and the Bill of Rights. A vote for anyone running on the Republican line – e.g., Farley, Molinaro, Tenney, Burman – is a vote for leadership that respects the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

George Puzey

Cazenovia

