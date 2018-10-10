LETTER: Good Samaritans came through for octogenarian in need

Oct 10, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Your Opinion
To the editor:
Amid all the noise and sadness in today’s world, something really kind happened to me last Saturday and I’d like to thank those good people who helped me. I’m an octogenarian and use a cane. I parked and locked my car at Riverview Mall in Baldwinsville, and went into a shop. When I came out my car would not unlock. The battery in the keyless entry system had died, so I was using the manual key which worked fine for driving. I tried numerous times to unlock, but no luck. I had forgotten my cellphone. At least a dozen strangers tried in vain to figure it out, and finally, thanks to one determined lady who called Nissan customer service, and a very patient gentleman who was determined, they got it open for me, then made sure I’d be able to start up and drive home.
Thanks to all of you good Samaritans, and to Diane for caring!
Baldwinsville
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
