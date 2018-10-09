LETTER: Fayetteville officials right to reject Morgan Management

To the editor:

Now that the Village of Fayetteville has formally rejected the proposed massive apartment complex at 547 E. Genesee St., full recognition should be offered to Mayor Olson and the board for making a good decision in the midst of an ongoing controversy.

That the developer, Morgan Management, was under increased scrutiny as related to the federal indictments and continued FBI investigation may have hastened the end of the process, but as was self-evident to many, this proposal was always a tough sell. In retrospect, it makes sense that a developer that is now recognized for its aggressive borrowing and expansion strategies — elements that led to the federal investigation — pursued a project in Fayetteville that was akin to jamming a square peg in a round hole.

It was fully understandable that Mayor Olson and the board wanted to see the vacant and deteriorating site developed, and the temptation to pursue a proposal with a willing partner was reasonable in that respect. Now, with this recent and thoughtful decision, the village has made a wise investment in a future that could very well see a much better proposal.

Better is the key word. No proposal is perfect, but the Morgan proposal had significant and potentially extreme issues regarding its impact on traffic, schools, services, density, character and the proposed level of environmental remediation. A future proposal, hopefully crafted by a more responsible community partner, couldn’t do any worse in these categories than the now-rejected Morgan project.

As has been referenced both in this publication and in public meetings, the site at 547 E. Genesee St. involves some complex issues that may limit the scope and variety of viable proposals. Regardless, Fayetteville is a wonderful place to live, and the parcel is both valuable and desirable to investors and will continue to be so. I wish the Mayor Olson and the village luck in its policy of patience as it searches for a developer and proposal that can balance a series of imperfect conditions.

Jason Feulner

Fayetteville

