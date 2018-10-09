 

LETTER: Candidate forum coming Oct. 18

Oct 09, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

To the editor:

The general election is coming soon, on November 6. The League of Women Voters of Cazenovia is holding a forum for candidates for New York State Legislature which will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 18, in the auditorium of the Cazenovia High School.

Bill Magee and John Salka are running for Assembly District 121, while Janet Burman and Rachel May are running for State Senate District 53. Everyone is invited to attend and submit questions about issues relating to New York State government. Please come and inform yourself on the positions held by these candidates. And please plan to vote in this election. Let’s have a large turnout in Cazenovia.

Anne Redfern

Cazenovia League of Women Voters

