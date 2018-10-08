LETTER: Thank you for your support

Oct 08, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
I am so fortunate and blessed to live in such a caring and compassionate community. Words cannot express the gratitude I have for your phone calls, texts, cards, books, flowers, prayers, wine, meals and hugs after the passing of my lifelong friend and love, Ike Cook, on September 2, 2018. I feel your love and I am so grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Karen Chapman Katleski
Cazenovia
