LETTER: Cicero among 50 best places to live for young adults

Sep 28, 2018 Star Review, Your Opinion

To the editor:

A new ranking from Buffalo Business First identified the 50 best places in Upstate New York to live for young adults in the 21 to 34 age group, who may value youthful and affordable locales with lots of recreational options. Five Central New York communities made it to the list, including Cicero. What makes the town of Cicero and the Youth Bureau, Parks and Recreation Department most proud is that Cicero ranked 12th out of 50. My staff pride themselves on offering a multitude of programs and facilities for all the residents of our community to use. We appreciate the ability to serve such a great community and will continue to strive to bring you are best. Cicero is truly a great place to live.

Jody Rogers

Director, Cicero Youth Bureau, Parks and Recreation Department

