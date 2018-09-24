LETTER: Be mindful and supportive of each other

To the editor:

In response to the tragic loss of Jamesville-DeWitt graduate Blake Lucas, let me first express my most sincere condolences to his family and friends. I have worked as both a substitute teacher, teacher assistant and teacher’s aide for the Jamesville-DeWitt School District. In fact, one of my very first assignments was at the high school in Mrs. Beth Quackenbush’s classroom. I was able to observe first hand her teaching style and conduct numerous times.

Mrs. Quackenbush was tough, demanding and expected the very best from her students. Did she sugar-coat her criticism? No. Did she praise students freely when a performance was well done? Yes. Did she tolerate disruptions and distractions? No. Did she expect your full attention and effort? Yes. However, that being said, I am by no means excusing or condoning any teacher for emotionally or mentally tormenting a student.

As a student at Fayetteville-Manlius, I was taught by two of the very best high school art teachers ever: Mr. Carl Wenzel and the late Mr. Gordon Muck. They gave 100 percent and rightfully expected 100 percent in return from their students. But as inspiring as Mr. Wenzel and Mr. Muck were, they could be tough — because in choosing a visual arts career, which is demanding academically and competitive professionally, they prepared us how to handle the soaring highs and heartbreaking lows.

But we still need to protect all those in school from cruel individuals armed with meanness who are menacing cafeterias, hallways and classrooms. From what I’ve observed, the freeway of bullying has many lanes and is well traveled by many.

To all those whose experiences at Jamesville-DeWitt was not positive: Your voices deserve to be heard. There must be accountability.

To the J-D administration who told students they should attend another school and teachers they should teach someplace else just because they raised specific concerns: Really? Would your response have been different if the complainants were the parents of a basketball player named Buddy? There must be empathy.

To the J-D counseling department, do you share the same callous attitude, unconscionable arrogance and tone-deaf indifference of your administration? There must be compassion.

Triumph and tears are part of all our lives. How students are equipped to handle these extremes is what will make the ultimate difference in their academic, professional and personal experiences.

Now is the time to do more than point fingers and assign blame. Blake Lucas deserves better than that. How were the signs missed that he was suffering? No one should have to make the final choice Blake did because they are suffering without the possibility of recourse or resolution.

To anyone who feels alone, isolated and without hope, please call 1-800-272-TALK and know that life is still the best choice.

So, let’s step away from our hand-held devices, get off social media, stop texting and cease tweeting long enough to start being mindful and supportive of each other, face to face and heart to heart.

Mark-Paul Serafin

Manlius

