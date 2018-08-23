 

LETTER: Village looks beautiful thanks to volunteers

Aug 23, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Your Opinion

Bill Strife waters planters three days a week for the village of Baldwinsville. (Photo by Joy Swensen)

To the editor:

I would like to commend the caretakers of the many large flowerpots and hanging planters in the village. They have had excellent care and look absolutely beautiful. I come and go five days a week through the village on my way to work and love seeing them grow and bloom. The colors and plant combinations are great, and the petunias have maintained wonderful growth with the changes from hot and dry weather to wet and humid. Congrats to making our village look so attractive

Judy A. Kolceski

Baldwinsville

