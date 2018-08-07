 

LETTER: Another case of political correctness going too far

To the editor:

Is political correctness alive and well in East Syracuse? That seemed to be the case after reading in the Eagle Bulletin that Fire Chief James Brewster was suspended without pay. Apparently, he posted a racist comment about Maxine Waters on Facebook.

Does this mean anyone in civil service can be legally punished for making racist comments? When was this statute put on the books? To my knowledge, making a racist comment is not and has never been a criminal offense punishable by law. It is certainly bad behavior and should be so noted in his personal work performance file. What was done, however, seems to be unjust punishment.

This smacks of another case of political correctness going way too far. Let’s hope it isn’t so.

Charles Mirucki

Fayetteville

