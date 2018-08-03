LETTER: Sawenko family offers thanks for community support

To the editor:

The family of Nick Sawenko would like to express our sincere appreciation to everyone for their kind words and gestures at the time of Nick’s passing. We are truly touched by the sympathy cards received, heartfelt messages posted on the condolence page of his obituary, beautiful flowers sent to us and phone calls.

Thank you to the staff of Michael E. Brown Funeral Home for their kindness and compassion as well. Nick is greatly missed by his family, all of these great memories will comfort us in the days ahead.

Joann and Nicole Sawenko

Cazenovia

