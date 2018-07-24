LETTER: Thank you to the United Community Chest

 

To the editor:

Thank you to the United Community Chest that encompasses Cazenovia, Fenner and Nelson, for the grant Cazenovia Community Preschool was recently awarded. It is through this generosity that we are able to give back to our community and provide tuition assistance to the families that we serve. Cazenovia Community Preschool has been a part of the community for 49 years with a mission of providing a nurturing and well-rounded learning experience for the children of Cazenovia and surrounding areas, regardless of income or ability.

With the support we receive from wonderful organizations like the United Community Chest, we are able to further this goal and make preschool accessible to all. We are truly grateful for your support over the years.

Maria Barrett, Director

Cazenovia Community Preschool

