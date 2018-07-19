LETTER: Thanks to community for supporting NS Family Festival

Jul 19, 2018 admin Festivals and parades, Star Review, Your Opinion
The North Syracuse Family Festival (2016)
To the community:
The North Syracuse Family Festival Committee wants to thank our sponsors. Everyone, whether it was money or raffle items or equipment for the day that you donated, we thank you. The Festival does not happen without all of you! Visit Facebook.com/NorthSyracuseFamilyFestival to see a list of all the folks who donated and to see photos.
The next Family Festival is Saturday, May 25, 2019, in North Syracuse’s Lonergan Park.
North Syracuse Family Festival Committee
Jul 19, 2018 0
Jul 19, 2018 0
Jul 19, 2018 0
Jul 18, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 19, 2018
Jul 19, 2018
Jul 19, 2018