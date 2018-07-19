 

LETTER: Thanks to community for supporting NS Family Festival

To the community:

The North Syracuse Family Festival Committee wants to thank our sponsors. Everyone, whether it was money or raffle items or equipment for the day that you donated, we thank you. The Festival does not happen without all of you! Visit Facebook.com/NorthSyracuseFamilyFestival to see a list of all the folks who donated and to see photos.

The next Family Festival is Saturday, May 25, 2019, in North Syracuse’s Lonergan Park.

Pat Fergerson

North Syracuse Family Festival Committee

