LETTER: Thanks for successful Family Fun Day

To the editor:

The Haven at Skanda is so grateful to everyone who came to our first annual Family Fun Day this past Saturday. We were so touched by the number of neighbors and local residents who came to Skanda to support the rescued and endangered animals. Your gentleness, kindness and love of the animals was visible and moving.

We loved seeing you sit quietly with the ducks, lavish love on Eve the pig and bond joyfully with the goats. Because of your support, this will become an annual tradition. We love sharing these beautiful, gentle, brilliant animals with you, and always welcome your thoughts about how to meet the needs of the community.

We are excited to be expanding ways for the community to experience Skanda with two new programs: Yoga on Skanda with the free-ranging goats, chickens and ducks on Saturday mornings and silent retreats on Skanda every Sunday morning — see our website for information about how to sign up: thehavenatskanda.org.

Thank you again for your support.

The Haven at Skanda

