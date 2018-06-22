 

LETTER: Lysander Union Cemetery still needs community assistance

Jun 22, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Your Opinion

To the editor:

Lysander Union Cemetery exists because every life is worth loving and remembering, always and forever.

The Lysander Union Cemetery Association Board of Trustees gratefully acknowledges your previous donations. The funds received helped keep the cemetery going for another year. However, it is still in need of your help. Every dollar received continues the care and maintenance of our small community cemetery.

Due to the low volume of gravesite sales and very few burials during the year, we are not generating enough income to help maintain the grounds or the building that is in need of repair. Due to the low income, we are also not able to maintain the perpetual care funds required by the New York State Division of Cemeteries.

Once again, I am appealing to you, the community. If you have a loved one, good friend or if you are just genuinely concerned about our cemetery and would like to help, it would be greatly appreciated. Our main expense is mowing and trimming.

If you would like to help again by making a tax-deductible donation of any amount, please send it payable to Lysander Union Cemetery, in care of Bonnie Keller Blake, Secretary/Treasurer, 3929 Lysander Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027. A receipt will be returned to you for your records.

If you have any questions, feel free to call Nancy Thomas at (315) 532-1108 or (315) 678-1601 or Bonnie Keller Blake at (315) 678-1605.

Again, thank you.

For each and every one of our contributors, we wish to acknowledge that your support has made a big difference in the condition of the cemetery’s financial needs.

Nancy Thomas

Lysander Cemetery Trustee

