LETTER: Thanks to Bradford Hunt for service

To the editor:

It is with regret that the Village of North Syracuse Housing Authority accepts the resignation of the Rev. Bradford D. Hunt from our Board of Commissioners. He has served us ably since June 2005. We wish him well in his new assignment in West Barre and thank him for his years of service to our community.

Pat Fergerson

Chair, Village of North Syracuse Housing Authority

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story