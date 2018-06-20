LETTER: Thanks to Bradford Hunt for service

Jun 20, 2018 admin Star Review, Your Opinion
To the editor:
It is with regret that the Village of North Syracuse Housing Authority accepts the resignation of the Rev. Bradford D. Hunt from our Board of Commissioners. He has served us ably since June 2005. We wish him well in his new assignment in West Barre and thank him for his years of service to our community.
Chair, Village of North Syracuse Housing Authority
