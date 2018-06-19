 

LETTER: After Ball Party Committee thanks community for support

Jun 19, 2018

To the editor:

The Cazenovia High School Senior After Ball Committee greatly appreciates the many people who made this year’s After Ball Party a great success. Gratitude is sent to the dedicated parents who supported this annual drug-and-alcohol-free event with their contributions of time, money, food and prizes. In addition, special thanks goes out to Caz Sports Bowl for helping us provide a safe, fun-filled environment for the Class of 2018, the Cazenovia PTSA for sponsoring the event and to Jonathan Benn for being our “MC.”

We want to recognize our local businesses who generously donated:  20 East, Barnes & Noble, Canastota Publishing Co, Inc, Caz Abroad/Mulligans, Cazenovia Jewelry, Caz Pizza, Cazenovia United Educators, Community Bank of Cazenovia, Dunkin Donuts of Cazenovia, Eco-Baggeez, First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia, Jim Henderson of Upstate College Sales, Lillie Bean, Pewter Spoon, Red Apple Food Mart of Cazenovia, Romano Car Dealerships, St. James Catholic Church, Stingers, Tops of Cazenovia, Wegmans of DeWitt and Wonder Works.

THE 2018 SENIOR AFTERBALL COMMITTEE

CAZENOVIA HIGH SCHOOL

