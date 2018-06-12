LETTER: After Prom Party Committee thanks Cazenovia community for support

To the editor:

On behalf of The Class of 2019’s After Prom Party Committee, it is with sincere appreciation that we extend this note of thanks to all of the parents, guardians, businesses and community members that supported this highly anticipated event. It is heartwarming to see everyone come together to contribute their time, effort, money, prizes, food and care to help create a safe, drug free, alcohol free, parent-chaperoned event for the Class of 2019 and their prom dates.

A special thank you goes out to the Cazenovia Parent Teacher Student Association for sponsoring the event. Sincere thanks and gratitude, for their generous donations and support, also goes out to:

Cazenovia Abroad, Stingers Pizza Pub of Manlius, Kinney Drugs, TOPS of Cazenovia, Cazenovia United Educators, Latte Da Cafe, The Braeloch, Bath & Body Works, Cazenovia Golf Club, Acupuncture Health and Wellness, Cazenovia Jewelry in Cazenovia, Thomas Mott Furniture, AmeriCU Credit Union, Wegmans Dewitt, Cazenovia College Athletic Dept. and Bookstore, McDonalds Cazenovia, Pewter Spoon, Erin Paglia Photography, 20East, Community Bank Cazenovia, Skaneateles Jewelry, Cazenovia HS Athletic Dept, St. James Catholic Church, Pro-Tel, Gabrielle Chocolate, Caz Pizza, Lillie Bean, Tully’s Restaurant Erie Blvd, Cazenovia Chamber of Commerce, Romano Car Dealerships, Cazenovia Golf Club, Dave’s Diner, Endeavor Entertainment, Amanda’s Cakes, Matthews Salon Spa, Cazenovia Ski Hill, Kwik Fill, Woodcliff Hotel & Spa of Fairport, NY, Nice N Easy – Manlius, Target, McCarthy’s Irish Pub, Trader Joes, Modern Nails, Abacus at Home (on Etsy), Empire Farm Brewery, Caz Sports Bowl and DJ – Corey Anderson.

The After Prom Party was a wonderful event and had one of the highest attendance records ever. Thank you all for being such a supportive and caring community. Without everyone coming together this event could never have happened.

After Prom Party Committee

Cazenovia High School Class of 2019

