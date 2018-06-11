LETTER: Come to the Nelson town Comprehensive Plan public meeting

Jun 11, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
By now all residents of Nelson and Erieville living in the 13061 area code should have received a flier via the U.S. Postal Service with notification of the upcoming Town of Nelson Comprehensive Plan public meeting to be held on June 21 at the Nelson Odeon, from 6 to 8 p.m. Those living outside of the 13061 zip code should have received the same flier hand delivered by Smart Growth Committee members. If we missed you, please accept our apologies. All Town of Nelson and Erieville residents are invited to attend this interactive public meeting, we truly want your input!
Hope to see you on June 21 at the Nelson Odeon. Light refreshments will be provided!
Smart Growth Committee
Town of Nelson
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jun 11, 2018 0
Jun 11, 2018 0
Jun 11, 2018 0
Jun 11, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 11, 2018
Jun 11, 2018
Jun 11, 2018
Jun 11, 2018