Jun 11, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

LETTER: Come to the Nelson town Comprehensive Plan public meeting

To the editor:

By now all residents of Nelson and Erieville living in the 13061 area code should have received a flier via the U.S. Postal Service with notification of the upcoming Town of Nelson Comprehensive Plan public meeting to be held on June 21 at the Nelson Odeon, from 6 to 8 p.m. Those living outside of the 13061 zip code should have received the same flier hand delivered by Smart Growth Committee members. If we missed you, please accept our apologies. All Town of Nelson and Erieville residents are invited to attend this interactive public meeting, we truly want your input!

Hope to see you on June 21 at the Nelson Odeon. Light refreshments will be provided!

Smart Growth Committee

Town of Nelson

