LETTER: Thanks for the North Syracuse Family Festival

Jun 10, 2018 Festivals and parades, Star Review, Your Opinion

The North Syracuse Family Festival (2016)

To the editor:

I have attended your festival for 13 years and have watched the festival grow and improve. Thanks for giving the stay-at-homers something to do on a holiday. Thanks for all the time and hard work it takes to organize your event.

Cindy Hadyk

East Syracuse

