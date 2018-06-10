LETTER: Thanks for the North Syracuse Family Festival

The North Syracuse Family Festival (2016)

To the editor:

I have attended your festival for 13 years and have watched the festival grow and improve. Thanks for giving the stay-at-homers something to do on a holiday. Thanks for all the time and hard work it takes to organize your event.

Cindy Hadyk

East Syracuse

