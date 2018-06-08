LETTER: Garden Club thanks community for successful plant sale

To the editor:

We would like to thank everyone in the community that came out to support our Spring Plant Sale on May 17th. It was a great success and all of the proceeds will go to beautifying our lovely village. Soon we will be hanging the baskets and filling the planters with summer flowers for everyone to enjoy!

Cazenovia Garden Club

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story