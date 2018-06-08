 

LETTER: Garden Club thanks community for successful plant sale

Jun 08, 2018

LETTER: Garden Club thanks community for successful plant sale

To the editor:

We would like to thank everyone in the community that came out to support our Spring Plant Sale on May 17th.  It was a great success and all of the proceeds will go to beautifying our lovely village.  Soon we will be hanging the baskets and filling the planters with summer flowers for everyone to enjoy!

Cazenovia Garden Club

