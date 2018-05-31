LETTER: FFL trustees thank residents for budget approval

To the editor:

Thank you to all of the citizens of FM who voted on the school and library budgets. Whatever your vote, you exercised your civic responsibility and we are a stronger community because of that.

We are particularly grateful for those who voted in favor of the Fayetteville Free Library budget which reflected our attention to the issues that some had raised about keeping within the suggested tax rate and other areas.

We are pleased that we were able to respond in positive ways and appreciate the sense of “collaboration” for the good of the community.

We continue to promise attentive responsibility and integrity in discharging our duties as trustees and welcome all to the continued use of this wonderful facility which we are so grateful to have in this community.

David Wheeler,

Randi Ludwig,

Patricia Curtin,

Sarah Pralle,

Keith Bybee,

Betsy Bowers,

David Pasinski

FFL Board of Trustees

