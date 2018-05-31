 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: FFL trustees thank residents for budget approval

May 31, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion

LETTER: FFL trustees thank residents for budget approval

To the editor:

Thank you to all of the citizens of FM who voted on the school and library budgets. Whatever your vote, you exercised your civic responsibility and we are a stronger community because of that.

We are particularly grateful for those who voted in favor of the Fayetteville Free Library budget which reflected our attention to the issues that some had raised about keeping within the suggested tax rate and other areas.

We are pleased that we were able to respond in positive ways and appreciate the sense of “collaboration” for the good of the community.

We continue to promise attentive responsibility and integrity in discharging our duties as trustees and welcome all to the continued use of this wonderful facility which we are so grateful to have in this community.

David Wheeler,

Randi Ludwig,

Patricia Curtin,

Sarah Pralle,

Keith Bybee,

Betsy Bowers,

David Pasinski

FFL Board of Trustees

Comment on this Story

Clark named Merrill Presidential Scholar at Cornell University
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling