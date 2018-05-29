LETTER: Marion family thank community for support

May 29, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
On behalf of the John Marion Family, our hearts are full of gratitude when we say many thanks to family members, friends and neighbors for all their acts of kindness.
We personally want to thank the Cazenovia Fire Department and Auxiliary, American Legion Post 88, Lincklaen House, Brae Loch, Caz Sports Bowl and Theodores.
We would also like to express our appreciation to Father Kevin and the wonderful staff at St. James Church and to the Ayer Zimmer Funeral Home for their caring service.
John Marion Family
Cazenovia
