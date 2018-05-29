 

LETTER: Marion family thank community for support

May 29, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

To the editor:

On behalf of the John Marion Family, our hearts are full of gratitude when we say many thanks to family members, friends and neighbors for all their acts of kindness.

We personally want to thank the Cazenovia Fire Department and Auxiliary, American Legion Post 88, Lincklaen House, Brae Loch, Caz Sports Bowl and Theodores.

We would also like to express our appreciation to Father Kevin and the wonderful staff at St. James Church and to the Ayer Zimmer Funeral Home for their caring service.

John Marion Family

Cazenovia

Colleges, universities honor local students
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

