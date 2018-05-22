 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: Shame on the village for impervious park blacktop

May 22, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

LETTER: Shame on the village for impervious park blacktop

To the editor:

Shame on the Village of Cazenovia for installing new impervious blacktop at the Lakeside Park. They not only covered the old original driveway but extended the blacktop onto the former grass parking areas for trailers and cars. Now any pollutant runoff from the road or parking areas will go directly into the lake. Shame on the village for not being more sensitive to the environmental impact and for missing an opportunity to set a good example for others.

After much research and thought for how to protect the lake from the effects of hardscaping and impervious surfaces, the Town of Cazenovia recently adopted a set of Lakefront Development Guidelines. The state used stone and gravel pervious surfaces on the parking and walk-ways at McNitt State Park. The village should have followed these examples.

Lawrence Wetzel

Cazenovia

Comment on this Story

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling