LETTER: Columbiettes thank Tops

To the editor:

The Bishop Curley Council 3717 Columbieettes would like to sincerely thank the manager, Mark, of the Tops Market, Airport Plaza, for his generous support of our charitable Easter basket program.

Marlene Haven

Chair, Bishop Curley Council 3717 Columbiettes

