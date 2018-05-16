LETTER: Columbiettes thank Tops

May 16, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Church, Nonprofits, Star Review, Your Opinion
To the editor:
The Bishop Curley Council 3717 Columbieettes would like to sincerely thank the manager, Mark, of the Tops Market, Airport Plaza, for his generous support of our charitable Easter basket program.
Chair, Bishop Curley Council 3717 Columbiettes
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
May 16, 2018 0
May 16, 2018 0
May 16, 2018 0
May 16, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018