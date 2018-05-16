 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: Columbiettes thank Tops

May 16, 2018 Church, Nonprofits, Star Review, Your Opinion

LETTER: Columbiettes thank Tops

To the editor:

The Bishop Curley Council 3717 Columbieettes would like to sincerely thank the manager, Mark, of the Tops Market, Airport Plaza, for his generous support of our charitable Easter basket program.

Marlene Haven

Chair, Bishop Curley Council 3717 Columbiettes

Comment on this Story

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling