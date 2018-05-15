LETTER: Sign online petition to oppose Fayetteville apartment proposal

 

May 15, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion

To the editor:

The leadership of our village is now entrusted with conducting a SEQR (environmental impact review) of the proposed massive apartment complex at 547 E. Genesee St. (former O’Brien and Gere site), a proposal submitted by Morgan Management, a company in partnership with O’Brien and Gere. Considering that the planning board publicly eviscerated major details of the proposal and suggested a number of stark conditions when it approved further review of the zone change application, our elected officials really have their work cut out for them.

If you are concerned about this project or have decided that you are opposed to the application for a zone change at this location, please consider visiting this website and signing an online petition: fayettevilletogether.com

As of the writing of the letter, nearly 150 village and town residents have signed after only 24 hours of the site being activated. We and our families all live, work, commute, recreate and attend school in the greater F-M area and our elected officials should take into account the quality of life of the broadest group possible.

Thank you for your consideration and active participation in the governance of our community.

Jason Feulner

Fayetteville

