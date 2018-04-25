LETTER: Seidberg a candidate for F-M school board

To the editor:

I am a candidate for the F-M Board of Education and would appreciate your vote on May 15. It is important that voters know who the candidates are, and what they stand for. I encourage you to visit my website at www.SeidbergFM.com, so that you can learn more about me and about my priorities in the F-M school district.

I am a lifelong F-M resident, an F-M graduate, a business owner, an attorney and a parent of two current F-M students. My wife, Jenée Runkle Seidberg, is also an F-M graduate. After graduating from F-M, I graduated from both Colgate University and the Boston University School of Law. My primary business is as the president and co-founder of an international company that provides critical emergency technology and communication services to fire departments, EMS agencies, police departments and other first responder entities in municipalities across North America.

I am actively involved in our schools and community. I support our students and teachers as a trustee of the FM Education Foundation, where I serve on the executive committee, chair the finance and legal committee and co-chair the development committee. I am proud of the work the FM Education Foundation has done in the past three years, as we have funded over $20,000 in grants for our teachers and students.

I also coached F-M youth soccer for 14 seasons, served on the F-M Facilities Task Force and have been actively involved in developing educational programming in our schools on the topic of opioid addiction.

Like many of you, we chose to raise our family in the F-M school district because of our schools. A school district should always be a source of pride for the community in which it is based, and F-M is no exception. We are fortunate at F-M to have so many dedicated, skilled and caring teachers, and a student body that is eager to learn and thrive.

Our school district is an $83 million a year business. Like any business, there are areas in which our school district can and should improve. There are areas in which we can do better for our students and teachers, and there are areas in which we must do better for our taxpayers. My educational and professional background will enable me to bring a valuable perspective to the board in addressing these areas.

Supporting our educators and educational programs for the benefit of our students, in a fiscally prudent manner, is the most important responsibility of our board of education. I have the education, background, knowledge and experience to fulfill that responsibility, and I would be honored to have the privilege of your vote of confidence at the May 15 board of education election.

Daniel R. Seidberg

Manlius

