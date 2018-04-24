 

Apr 24, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion

LETTER: In support of Seidberg for F-M school board

To the editor:

As a former F-M Board of Education Member (2008-2011), I would like to publicly extend my support of candidate Dan Seidberg for FM Board of Education. It is important that we continue to elect people like Dan who comes to us with fresh ideas, offering the unique perspective as a current parent of children in the F-M district as well as his own experience of attending F-M schools while growing up here.

Dan is passionate about the F-M educational experience and wants to see meaningful but fiscally prudent improvements that directly benefit the students and teachers in a school district he feels is stagnating and out of touch with the constituents.

I hope you will join me in voting for Dan Seidberg on May 15. If you’re going to be out of town that day, be sure to arrange for an absentee ballot.

Valerie Clarke

Manlius

