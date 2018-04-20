LETTER: Caz Junior After-Prom Party seeks donations

To the editor:

The Cazenovia High School PTSA is sponsoring the annual drug and alcohol-free parent chaperoned event for after the junior prom on Saturday, May 12, at Caz College. The goal is to provide a safe and healthy environment for all participants. Students that decide not to attend their junior prom are also welcome to join their classmates at the event as well. Snacks, activities, games, music and prizes will be provided in order to entice our young people to attend.

This event is free to the Class of 2019. The committee is pursuing local support from our community. We encourage financial help or gift card donations. The committee and the Class of 2019 thank you in advance for your generosity.

Checks can be made payable and mailed to: Cazenovia HS PTSA After Prom Party, 31 Emory Avenue, Cazenovia, NY 13035.

Online donations can be made via Paypal.

Any questions, please email Michaela Giangiobbe at mlfgiangiobbe@twcny.rr.com

AFTER THE PROM PARENT COMMITTEE

