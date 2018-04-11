LETTER: Van Buren School ‘kids’ thanked for bottle, can and food drive

Apr 11, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Nonprofits, Your Opinion
To the editor:
Many thanks are extended to the seven former Van Buren School gym class “kids” for helping me collect bottles, cans and food in December to benefit the Baldwinsville Christmas Bureau. We collected $1,300 from the bottles and cans, along with a check for $200 from other former gym kids and donations from members of the community.
The current men and women who assisted in this year’s drive are Lisa Morrow, Cindi Segovis, Rob Scott, Steve Sloan, Tim Holtman, Mike Shepard and Bob Fancher.
Many others assisted in the drive, including Noble’s Tire City, Jim O’Neill, Lindsay O’Neill, Shirley Carucci, McKenna and Chris Mallen, Pat Dickman, Colleen and Cono Damato, the Fletcher family, other Harbour Heights families and Derek Shepard, Sr.
There is an ongoing open account at the Baldwinsville Redemption Center in River Mall. Just tell them to credit it to the Baldwinsville Christmas Bureau.
Drive Coordinator
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
