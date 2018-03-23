 

LETTER: Ashby thanks voters for election victory

Mar 23, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion

Dear Residents of Fayetteville,

I was honored to receive enough votes last Tuesday to take a place on the Board of Trustees. Thank you to everyone who voted for any candidate. Your participation is important.

Chris Randall was especially gracious to me and I would like to thank him personally for his years of service. He’s been a great board member for so many years and I hope to learn from his example. Also, congratulations to Mike Small for his great showing and continued tenure on the board.

I’m bringing nothing more to this role than an open mind and willingness to listen. I think we have an opportunity to approach each and every issue with a variety of viewpoints and with a balanced concern for residents in each section of the village. I’m looking forward to serving.

Pam Ashby, trustee-elect

Fayetteville

